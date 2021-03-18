Mohamed Salah gives hopeful verdict on Liverpool's end to the season

Mohamed Salah has backed Liverpool to improve before the end of the current season and is confident they can finish a disappointing campaign strongly.

Injuries and general inconsistencies have completely derailed Liverpool's season, with a poor run of form since the turn of the year seeing them entirely drop out of the Premier League title picture and even out of the top four.

Salah has managed to rack up healthy personal stats, however, and told Liverpool's official website that his the Reds still have plenty left in the tank.

"It's tough for all of us because of the situation we have been through and our position in the Premier League, but I believe it's going to be better," Salah said. "In the Champions League we are doing good."

Liverpool, in spite of their poor domestic form, have managed to stay afloat in Europe and advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals by dispatching of RB Leipzig.

"It's a nice feeling to be winning it again," Salah added. "It's a good feeling and I'm happy about our last results, so hopefully we can just keep winning".

Having fallen to back-to-back home defeats at the hands of Chelsea and Fulham, Liverpool beat Leipzig 2-0 in the last 16 second leg, before emerging 1-0 winners away to Wolves to head into the international break on a high.

Salah scored against Leipzig and currently sits on 25 goals in all competitions for the season, but isn't focused on personal records in a 'tough' season for the team, adding: "We just need to carry on and try to win games."

While the Reds' home form is still stuttering, things don't let up after the international break. They face Arsenal on 3 April, before their mammoth Champions League quarter-final against 2019/20 La Liga champions Real Madrid.