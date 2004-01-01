Mohamed Salah helps out his hometown in fight against COVID-19

Mohamed Salah is no stranger to charitable donations, in particular when it comes to his hometown of Nagrig in Egypt.

The Liverpool man has never been shy when it comes to helping out those less fortunate than him in Nagrig, previously providing funds for things such as an ambulance station, sports facilities, and a sewage treatment plant.

Mohamed Salah regularly helps out those in his native Egypt | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

In 2017 Salah set up a charity named the Nagrig Charity Association (NCA) in a bid to improve the lives of those in his hometown, and upon learning of their struggles against the coronavirus pandemic, the 28-year-old was quick to lend a hand.

Through the NCA, Salah has made a generous donation which will allow the local hospitals to purchase the oxygen tanks they need to treat those impacted by the virus.

Director of the charity, Hassan Bakr, confirmed the news and was quick to stress the unbelievable generosity Salah has shown to his native Egypt in recent years.

"Salah and his family have donated oxygen cylinders to the Basyoun Central Hospital to help coronavirus patients in Nagrig," he told Cairo Talk radio station (via The Mirror). "He often intervenes in problems back in Egypt by donating."

Salah's generosity has helped hundreds since being set up in 2017 | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Since setting up the charity back in 2017, it is believed that the NCA has helped as many as 500 people back in the Liverpool man's hometown, with the most vulnerable people in society such as the elderly, orphans and widows their main focus.

It's reported that Salah has donated well over £400,000 to the charity since its inception just four years ago.

This isn't the first time the Premier League star has looked to help out his country in the fight against coronavirus, after he provided a huge amount of food in April 2020 to help those who would have otherwise gone hungry.