Mohamed Salah: 'I would trade individual awards for Champions League final replay'

Mohamed Salah has opened up on the disappointment of how Liverpool's 2021/22 season ended, insisting he would hand in the impressive collection of individual awards he won in order to replay the Champions League final.

The Reds were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in Paris last weekend, while their quest to win the Premier League title back from Manchester City came to a disappointing end the week prior.

Salah reaffirmed his place as one of the world's best players throughout the year, winning the FWA Men's Footballer of the Year award, sharing the Premier League Golden Boot with Tottenham's Son Heung-min and taking home the Playmaker Award outright.

But Salah took to Twitter to express his sadness at how Liverpool's campaign curtailed down the stretch.

"Being recognised by the fans and by the sports journalists in the same season is something special that I will never forget. I would however give all those personal awards up for a chance at replaying that final, but that is not how football works," the Egyptian wrote.

"I cannot express in words how much we wanted to bring that trophy back to Liverpool but in the end we couldn’t. I cannot thank the fans enough for your support. It has been a very long season but a part of me wishes the next one starts again tomorrow."

90min understands Salah's talks with Liverpool over a new contract have stalled, though he has already committed to spending the 2022/23 season at Anfield. If no agreement is reached, he will leave the club on a free transfer next summer instead and it has been suggested he would be open to joining a Premier League rival.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane is continuing to spurn the Reds' advances over a new deal and is attracting strong interest from Bayern Munich.