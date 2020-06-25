Mohamed Salah Insists it's Liverpool's 'Time to Win' Premier League Title

Mohamed Salah says it's Liverpool's time to win the Premier League, after a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace put the Reds within touching distance of their first title in 30 years.





Jurgen Klopp's side will be crowned Premier League champions on Thursday evening if second place Manchester City fail to win at Chelsea.





This will be Liverpool's first ever Premier League title, with the club failing to be crowned champions of England since the top flight was rebranded in 1992.





Four goals, a clean sheet and a big three points ?



Great to be back at Anfield ?️? pic.twitter.com/KAHRT1TbJq — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

"Two points to go to win the league, it's great," Salah told Sky Sports [via BBC Sport].





"Since I came here I said I want to win the Premier League. The city did not win it for a long time.





"Last year we had a chance but Man City also played really well and deserved it. It's our time to win the league."





Salah was among the goals during Liverpool's 4-0 win against Crystal Palace

Liverpool missed out on the Premier League title last season by just a single point, despite losing just once game throughout the campaign and amassing a huge 97-point haul.





However, they have come back even stronger this season, winning a remarkable 28 of their 31 league games thus far as they edge ever closer to their maiden Premier League crown.





Having drawn 0-0 with rivals Everton during their first game back after the coronavirus enforced break, Liverpool looked back to their irresistible best during Wednesday night's 4-0 thumping of Crystal Palace.





Liverpool were back to their best against Palace

The Reds were dogged and tireless, and matched this energy with four superbly taken goals courtesy of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane.





Should City take all three points against Chelsea on Thursday evening, Liverpool's coronation will be delayed for another seven days at least.





They will then have the opportunity to seal the title against City on Thursday 2 July, where anything but a win for Pep Guardiola's side will confirm Liverpool as Premier League champions for the first time since the 1989/90 Division One season.







