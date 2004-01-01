Mohamed Salah: It feels like old Liverpool are back

Mohamed Salah has said that Monday night’s Merseyside derby win over Everton felt like the ‘old Liverpool’ again after a challenging few months.

The Reds secured a 2-0 win at Anfield over their neighbours, with Salah and January signing Cody Gakpo scoring either side of half-time in what was ultimately a comfortable game.

After a run of four Premier League games without a win, it was a welcome and necessary break in the slump. But with only nine wins from 21 league fixtures so far, Liverpool remain ninth and hope the result and performance with kickstart their season.

“It's big, huge for us. We couldn't wait for this game to turn everything around, we hope it's the start,” Salah told Sky Sports.

"We were a little bit lucky but luck comes when you work hard. We were excited for this game to change everything. Hopefully this is the start.

“[Jordan] Henderson and [James] Milner were speaking last week about enjoying our football as we've been together for six years and we have new players that are playing really good. It looked like old Liverpool but that started last week.”

Liverpool now have a run of tough Premier League away games at Newcastle and Crystal Palace before the end of February, with recently crowned world champions Real Madrid visiting Anfield in the Champions League last 16 in between.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have struggled on the road in recent weeks, losing away in the Premier League against Brentford, Brighton and Wolves this calendar year, as well as at Brighton in the FA Cup.