Mohamed Salah: Liverpool's defence and midfield make 'life easier'

Mohamed Salah says Liverpool's defence and midfield make 'life easier' for him after the 4-0 mauling of Manchester United at Anfield.

The Reds were heavy favourites going into the game on Tuesday night and showed why within the opening five minutes, with the impressive Luis Diaz finishing off a slick team move. Jurgen Klopp's men then add three more before the end of a game they wholly dominated.

Speaking after the game to the Sky Sports, Salah - who has now scored five goals against Man Utd this season - lavished praise on the teammates who play behind him, particularly referencing the ability to create one-on-one situations.

"They make our life easier in the midfield and the back," Salah said.

"They always try and give us the ball in one-on-one situations so they make our lives much easier, especially when we defend well - we had a clean sheet here [Anfield] and there [Old Trafford]. So they make our life easier to score.

"I think it was a top performance from us here and away also. We hope we can just carry on like this.

When asked about his two goals - his first strikes since a win over Brighton in March - the Egyptian added: "Like I said a few times, I've scored many goals for this club and they're going to keep coming. Sometimes I may be have bad luck but the most important thing is the team winning - that's the most important thing.

"If the team wasn't winning I would not be happy, but the team are winning.

"I wasn't worried about that [not scoring for a month]."

The victory lifted Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table on Tuesday night, two points ahead of Manchester City, while United are floundering in sixth some 22 points behind having played a game more.