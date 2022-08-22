Mohamed Salah looking forward to 'special' Man Utd clash

Mohamed Salah has admitted he is looking forward to Monday's clash between Liverpool and Manchester United, hyping up the special meeting between 'the two biggest teams in England'.

Usually a top-of-the-table affair, Monday's meeting sees both sides looking for their first win of the new season. Liverpool, who have two draws to their name, have failed to win either of their opening games for the first time since 2012, while United have lost their first two games for the first time since 1992 and Erik ten Hag could become the first Red Devils boss in 101 years to lose his first three league games.

Despite the build-up being a little different to normal, Salah stressed that Man Utd vs Liverpool will never lose its appeal.

"Manchester United is always a special game for the city, for the fans and for everyone around the world," he told Sky Sports. "Maybe the biggest two teams in England history-wise, so I think it's a special game for everybody.

"United, City, Chelsea, Arsenal - these top teams, you always want to play against them. It's always going to be a derby. That competition between Liverpool and Manchester United is always going to be there because we've won the league a few times, they've won the league a few times.

"There's always that competition between both teams and it's going to be there forever because, history-wise, it's the biggest two teams in England."

Liverpool teammate Fabinho recently insisted that the Reds are not interested in piling on United's misery and are instead focused on addressing their own slow start, and Salah echoed that sentiment.

"Well, I don't want to put more oil in the fire, but I think they are so excited for this game, we are so excited for this game, so let's see what's going to happen," the Egyptian added.

"I don't look at this game like that, because they're still a top team with top players. They've not had a great start, but they want to win against us. So from my side, I have too much respect for them and I'm sure they want to fight with all they can to win that game as well.

"It's not going to be easy and I'm not thinking I'm going to score one, two or three goals, I know it's going to be a really tough game. They have top players, they have a top coach, so it's not going to be easy at all."

