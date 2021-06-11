Mohamed Salah named Premier League PFA Fans' Player of the Year

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named the Premier League PFA Fans' Player of the Year.

Despite Liverpool's patchy campaign, the Egyptian forward managed to bag an impressive 22 goals in 37 league outings - a tally only bettered by Harry Kane in the Golden Boot race - with his strikes undoubtedly playing a huge part in the Reds' achievement of securing an unlikely top-four finish.

Having already been named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Year, Salah now has another award to add to his impressive collection after being named the Premier League PFA Fans' Player of the Year for the second time since his move back to England.

A Liverpool player has now received the honour in each of the last two seasons after Sadio Mane was handed the prize last year.

Salah fought off stiff competition to earn the award with Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias, Kane and Kevin De Bruyne all enjoying superb individual seasons themselves.

Fernandes bagged double figures for goals and assists during his first full league campaign with Manchester United, while Kane also achieved the feat with his 23 goals and 14 assists enough to see him win the Golden Boot and the Playmaker award.

Meanwhile, Dias' arrival at Manchester City has had an unbelievable impact on Pep Guardiola's backline, with City subsequently going on to win the Premier League title with very little challenge form their nearest competitors.

Dias' teammate De Bruyne is another who's enjoyed a stellar year, so much so that the Belgian midfielder was recently named as the PFA Players' Player of the Year for the second time having received the gong last season as well.

However, it's Salah who takes the Fans' Player of the Year award this season as he's recognised for his superb campaign.