Mohamed Salah Now Sits Unopposed as Liverpool's Most Prolific Player Ever

​Remember at the start of the season when people were saying Mohamed Salah wasn't performing quite as well as last year? Well, there may be some truth in that, but that's simply because his outrageously high standards can only be met by the very best in the world.

And yet, he gave Southampton a schooling on Saturday afternoon with a second-half brace that oozed the same level of class that he's shown throughout his two-and-a-half year stay on Merseyside.

11 - Mohamed Salah has scored more home goals in this season's @premierleague (11) than any other player; indeed, since he joined Liverpool in 2017, only Lionel Messi (51) and Robert Lewandowski (44) have more home goals in Europe's big-five leagues than the Egyptian (43). King. pic.twitter.com/aDngTpXRwj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2020

Without mincing any words, Salah is an exceptionally talented footballer.

Despite his short time with ​Liverpool, there is already talk of him being one of the finest to don the famous red. His first two seasons saw him scoop the ​Premier League Golden Boot award, with 32 and 22 goals respectively and another 18 assists to boot.

He's adored worldwide for this playing style and scoring rates, and such is his prestige, he's even going to be inducted into Madame Tussauds' ​waxwork museum.

Once again at Anfield he showed why he is so highly regarded. His two goals against the Saints brought his league numbers this season up to 14 in 22 matches - proving there really are few like him around.

And if you flick your way through the Liverpool history books, there is in fact, nobody like him.

Mohamed Salah's goal per game ratio now stands at 0.65, the highest in the club's 127 year history surpassing Gordon Hodgson's record of 0.64. #LFC — Carl Clemente (@clemente_carl) February 1, 2020

As unearthed by Liverpool historian ​Carl Clemente, Salah's goal per game ratio now stands 0.65, the highest in the club's 127 year history and surpassing the current record of 0.64 which was set by Gordon Hodgson - the Johannesburg-born striker netted 241 goals in 378 games for the Reds.





Clearly the continent of Africa has been kind to Liverpool over the years, as the Egyptian King now sits unopposed as the most prolific goal scorer the Reds have ever seen.





In total, ​Salah has 89 goals in 137 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side, and looks all but assured to land a Premier League title this campaign for his almighty efforts.





Jamie Vardy's goals have dried up ever so slightly at Leicester, with the 33-year-old striker currently sitting atop the scoring charts with 17 goals this term. In second is the ever-present Sergio Aguero with 16, while Salah is gaining ground fast. Only Alan Shearer has ever secured the Golden Boot three seasons running, and it would be foolish to rule the Egyptian out of the race just yet and match that record.

Will Liverpool ever see a better forward for their side again? Quite possibly, yes. However, they'll struggle to find anyone who will ever be as prolific as their Egyptian ace, that much is sure.

For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!