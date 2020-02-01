Mohamed Salah Now Sits Unopposed as Liverpool's Most Prolific Player Ever

Remember at the start of the season when people were saying Mohamed Salah wasn't performing quite as well as last year? Well, there may be some truth in that, but that's simply because his outrageously high standards can only be met by the very best in the world.
And yet, he gave Southampton a schooling on Saturday afternoon with a second-half brace that oozed the same level of class that he's shown throughout his two-and-a-half year stay on Merseyside.
11 - Mohamed Salah has scored more home goals in this season's @premierleague (11) than any other player; indeed, since he joined Liverpool in 2017, only Lionel Messi (51) and Robert Lewandowski (44) have more home goals in Europe's big-five leagues than the Egyptian (43). King. pic.twitter.com/aDngTpXRwj— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2020
Without mincing any words, Salah is an exceptionally talented footballer.
Despite his short time with Liverpool, there is already talk of him being one of the finest to don the famous red. His first two seasons saw him scoop the Premier League Golden Boot award, with 32 and 22 goals respectively and another 18 assists to boot.
He's adored worldwide for this playing style and scoring rates, and such is his prestige, he's even going to be inducted into Madame Tussauds' waxwork museum.
Once again at Anfield he showed why he is so highly regarded. His two goals against the Saints brought his league numbers this season up to 14 in 22 matches - proving there really are few like him around.
And if you flick your way through the Liverpool history books, there is in fact, nobody like him.
Mohamed Salah's goal per game ratio now stands at 0.65, the highest in the club's 127 year history surpassing Gordon Hodgson's record of 0.64. #LFC— Carl Clemente (@clemente_carl) February 1, 2020
As unearthed by Liverpool historian Carl Clemente, Salah's goal per game ratio now stands
Clearly
Source : 90min