Mohamed Salah offers update on Liverpool contract talks

Mohamed Salah has revealed he doesn't want to talk about his contract standoff with Liverpool right now due to the Reds' important run-in.

Jurgen Klopp's side can go one step closer to an unprecedented quadruple with a win at Manchester City on Sunday - victory would take Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table. They then face Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday before reconvening with City at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Talk of Salah's contract - which is up at the end of the 2022/23 season - has been a bubbling subplot in the Reds' impressive season so far, and speaking ahead of Sunday's mammoth clash at the Etihad Stadium, the Egyptian was asked for an update whether he is confident of penning fresh terms at Anfield.

"I can’t say yes, I can’t say no. I’ve said a million times before about what I want, but I can’t go deep into the contract now - I can’t go into the news about my contract now, because the team needs to win," Salah said.

"There is not much I can say, honestly what can I say? There are many things people don’t know about it. I can’t be selfish. We are in the most important period for the team. So I just have to talk about the team, focus on what’s important for the team. Hopefully we are going to be more optimistic and see what will happen [with the contract].

”It [speculation] doesn’t affect me at all. I know my job very well, I know what I am doing, and I know the situation the club is in, so I am not bothered about that. I am just focusing on the team, and giving everything I have for the club."

90min understands that talks remain ongoing between Liverpool and Salah, but they remain some way apart over terms of a new deal.