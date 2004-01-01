Mohamed Salah picks up muscle strain after rejecting Liverpool scan request

Egypt have confirmed that Mohamed Salah will sit out his side's upcoming clash with Ethiopa after being diagnosed with a muscle injury which Liverpool wanted to test for sooner.

Salah played 90 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 win over Guinea, captaining Egypt as they begin their quest to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations, despite concerns from Liverpool that he was not fit to play.

"Salah was suffering from an injury and played through it," manager Ehab Galal said after the game. "He rejected Liverpool’s request for an X-ray before the game and will now undergo it."

Those tests have since highlighted the muscle issue that Liverpool suspected was present.

A statement from the Egyptian FA read: “The technical staff of the Egyptian national football team, led by manager Ehab Galal, have decided to rest Mohamed Salah for the Ethiopia match scheduled for June 9 of this month after he underwent scans that proved the presence of a slight strain.”

This situation will only provide Liverpool with another headache as they look to figure out what the future holds for Salah.

Listen now to 90min's brand new podcast, Talking Transfers , with Scott Saunders , Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth . This week they discuss whether Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich, Manchester United's pursuit of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, Newcastle's plans for Moussa Diaby and Sven Botman & Jorginho's future at Chelsea.

The 29-year-old has already confirmed that he plans to stay at Liverpool next season but has refused to commit beyond that, with his contract expiring in 12 months.

90min understands that talks remain open between Liverpool and Salah, but the same cannot be said for fellow forward Sadio Mane, who has made it clear that he wants to leave the club this summer.

Bayern Munich are chasing Mane but saw an opening offer for the Senegal international knocked back.