Mohamed Salah Proves He's Still Liverpool's Most Important Player - Even When it's Not His Day

​It certainly wasn't plain sailing, but Liverpool have returned to winning ways.

They had to come from behind against relegation candidates Bournemouth to claim all three points, and while it wasn't a performance which set the world alight by any means, it was a perfect display of Liverpool's title credentials.

With a fully fit squad, Jürgen Klopp's starting lineup is arguably the best you'll see anywhere in the world. But even with all their stars, Liverpool still find themselves looking towards Mohamed Salah to get them out of jail - even when he's not quite at his best.

The 'Egyptian King' has now scored five goals in his last five games against Bournemouth and it was Salah's individual quality which gave Liverpool the kick up the backside which they so desperately needed on Saturday.





After being sold short by Sadio Mané's pass, Salah had it all to do inside the box, but the 27-year-old did brilliantly to get the ball out of his feet and pick out the bottom corner, even firing his shot through the defender's legs.





Salah was constantly available on the right-wing throughout the match and was able to combine well with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the overlap, with both players offering more than enough in attack to offset Andy Robertson's absence.





In recent months its been Mané who has taken the mantle as the crown jewel in Liverpool's attack - it's for good reason too, as the Senegal international has been directly involved in 28 goals across all competitions this season - but Salah is still standing up to be counted when it matters most.





Liverpool are by no means out of the woods yet. Yes, getting three points against Bournemouth was vital to get their season back on track, but Klopp's side are still looking like a team who are low on confidence.

Without a serious improvement overnight, it's difficult to see how the Reds will be able to get past Atlético Madrid when Diego Simeone's side travel to Anfield with a one-goal lead to defend, or how they'll fare against a revitalised Everton under Carlo Ancelotti.





But thanks to Salah's influence anything really is possible, and Liverpool are now just three wins away from winning their first-ever Premier League title - where the current squad will immortalise their place as one of the best English football has ever seen.

