Mohamed Salah reacts to reaching 150 goals for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has admitted he feels proud to join the exclusive club of players to net 150 goals for Liverpool.

Salah struck the second in Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Norwich to become just the tenth player to reach 150 goals for the club, while doing so in just 232 matches was the second-fastest of that group, behind only Roger Hunt (226).

"It feels great," Salah told Premier League Productions after the game. “We were struggling in the beginning when we conceded the goal but I think we played good football [in the] first half. The second half, we conceded the goal, so the game became tougher.

“But we managed to come back and it's a great result.

“Of course I'm happy to score 150. I'm always proud to score for this club, and the most important thing is to win games, which is what we did today.”

Manager Jurgen Klopp was also predictably full of praise for Salah and spent his post-match press conference remembering some of his favourite goals from the Egyptian's time at Liverpool.

"Ah, today was a really cheeky one, to be honest," Klopp said. "I remember the Chelsea goal when he was on the side and that thunderbolt in the far corner.

"A few of them dribbling – one City, one Watford. The United goal I liked a lot, the 2-0, Ali’s pass as well. Champions League, one at City as well – not because it’s City but it was very, very special.

"I can probably not remember all 150 but I can remember a lot and there were some good goals. The first one I think was at Watford, that was the easiest goal maybe he scored since he was here. If Luis [Diaz] would use the first goal for a similar journey, it would be cool!

"Nobody could have expected that day when he scored at Watford that in this short period of time it would be possible for him to score 149 more. Really special."