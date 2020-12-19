Mohamed Salah Refuses to Rule Out Transfer to Real Madrid or Barcelona

Mohamed Salah has refused to rule out the possibility of one day playing for Barcelona or Real Madrid - adding that his Liverpool future is 'in the hands of the club'.

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the finest players in world football, recently finishing sixth in the 2020 Best FIFA Men's Player award.

The Egyptian forward's Anfield deal runs until 2023, but he has often remained coy and open minded when discussing his future at the club.

He has been linked with moves to both Barcelona and Real Madrid over the last 18 months, and when asked by Spanish news outlet AS whether he would rule out playing for the two Spanish sides, Salah opted not to do so.

"I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs," the Liverpool forward replied. "Who knows what will happen in the future, but right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool again."

Salah was then asked how long he envisioned remaining at Liverpool for, and insisted his length of stay at Anfield was down to the club.

Salah added his Anfield future was 'in the hands of the club' | MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

"That's a tough question, but right now I can say that everything is in the hands of the club" he added. "Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, all the club records, but everything is in the hands of the club."

Salah was linked with a move to Barcelona following the appointment of Ronald Koeman, and his agent claimed in September that he 'would like' a move to the Catalan giants. Speculation surrounding a move to rivals Real Madrid had emerged the previous summer.

The 28-year-old also revealed his disappointment at not being named captain of the youthful Liverpool side that faced Midtjylland in the final Champions League group game in December, with 22-year-old Trent-Alexander Arnold instead being handed the armband.

"Honestly, I was very disappointed," Salah admitted. "I was hoping to be the captain, but it's a coach's decision. I accept it."