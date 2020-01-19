Mohamed Salah Reveals Favourite January Moment After Winning Liverpool's Player of the Month Award

Mohamed Salah has revealed scoring against Manchester United was his January highlight after being named Liverpool's player of the month.

The Egypt international enjoyed a brilliant run of form during the first month of 2020, registering three goals and three assists in five Premier League starts as the Reds stretched their lead over champions Manchester City at the top of the table.

However, one moment from January in particular sticks out for Salah.

Liverpool were given a sterner examination than expected by the Red Devils, leading by just one goal before Salah latched on to Allison's kick to scamper clear and score past David de Gea in front of the Kop.

When asked if the strike against United was his January highlight, the former Roma and Fiorentina star revealed to Liverpool's ​website: ​ “Yeah, I think so. I scored a goal against Manchester United after two years, so that was my favourite moment.”

Speaking on the award win - which he beat Jordan Henderson and Alisson to - Salah added: “Thank you. I am happy to win this award and as I’ve said before many times, the important thing is to win the games and I think we did well that month, so hopefully we’ll keep [going] like that."

"Thank you"  @MoSalah on being presented with the @StanChart Player of the Month award for January  pic.twitter.com/P9cXi0BCdT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2020

Liverpool are back in action on Saturday following their winter break and ​Salah revealed the squad is ready to get back to business.





He added: He continued: “I think we had a good break and everyone is fresh and everyone is excited to go again, so hopefully we will be ready for the game."





​Liverpool know just six wins from their final 13 league games will seal their first ever ​Premier League triumph and their first top flight title since 1990, while they remain in contention for the ​Champions League and the FA Cup.

