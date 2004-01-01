Mohamed Salah reveals Liverpool wanted to 'make history' with Man Utd demolition

Mohamed Salah has confessed that the Liverpool dressing room had little sympathy for their Manchester United counterparts at half-time of Sunday's 5-0 mauling.

Liverpool were four goals clear at the break, with Salah teeing up Naby Keita's opener before bagging two of his own, and he went on to complete his hat-trick just a few minutes after the restart.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confessed after the game that he had sympathy for United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but it seems as though Salah wasn't particularly interested in how the Red Devils were feeling during the match.

"After half-time we were talking in the dressing room that we need to write history, we just need to keep going and keep scoring goals, try to score as many as you could," he said (via the club's official website).

"A chance like that will not come often. So we just tried to do our best to win the game like that. We knew before the game it was going to be tough if we wanted to win the game, which is what we did."

Salah's strike after the break ensured Liverpool did match a few records in this fixture. It was United's heaviest home defeat to the Reds ever and the first time they have conceded five unanswered goals since 1955.

Interestingly, this technically wasn't United's heaviest-ever defeat to Liverpool. Back in October 1895, when they were still called Newton Heath LYR FC, they were pumped 7-1 at Anfield.

"We knew they would come and try to give everything to win the game, so just in our head was [that] we had to give 100 per cent, we needed to dominate the game," Salah continued. "And I think we did it.

"From the beginning of the season we tried to win each game. We just play for the title because a team like Liverpool, players like that, a manager like that, we need to play for everything, to play to win everything. It doesn’t matter if now the beginning [of the season] is over or not – in our head, from the beginning, from the pre-season, the manager talked to us [that] we need to win the Premier League, which hopefully we’ll go for that."