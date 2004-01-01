Mohamed Salah reveals who he wants Liverpool to face in Champions League final

Mohamed Salah wants Liverpool to face Real Madrid in this season's Champions League final.
The Reds met Los Blancos in the 2018 final, with a second-half brace from Gareth Bale and Loris Karius' gift for Karim Benzema ensuring that Zinedine Zidane's men ran out 3-1 winners in Kyiv.
Salah, who went into the showpiece event off the back of a record-breaking debut season with Liverpool, had to be substituted with a shoulder injury in the first half following a strong challenge from Sergio Ramos.
Speaking to BT Sport following Liverpool's 3-2 semi-final second leg win at Villarreal, Salah admitted that he would rather face Real Madrid in the final rather than Manchester City.
"I want to play Madrid, I have to be honest," Salah said. "Manchester City's a real tough team, we've played against them a few times this season.
"If you ask me personally, I would prefer Madrid. We lost in the final before against them, I want to play them and hopefully we'll win."
Real Madrid will have to overturn a 4-3 aggregate deficit against City if they are to advance to the final.
Carlo Ancelotti's men were comfortably second-best at the Etihad Stadium but are still in the tie thanks to more heroics from Benzema after he grabbed a brace, with Vinicius Jr grabbing Real's other goal last week.
Real have won their last seven Champions League finals and have not lost one since it rebranded from the European Cup.
Source : 90min