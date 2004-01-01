Mohamed Salah & Sam Kerr win FWA Footballer of the Year awards for 2021/22

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has won his second FWA Footballer of the Year award after scooping the 2021/22 prize, while Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has claimed the first Women's Footballer of the Year prize which was open to voting.

The FWA awards are traditionally voted on by accredited football journalists and while the men's award has been decided this way since the gong's inauguration in 1947, the women's award was decided by a select committee until this season.

Salah has scooped the men's prize for the 2021/22 season after raking in 48% of the votes, with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne coming in second and West Ham's Declan Rice in third. The Egyptian previously won the award back in 2018.

Kerr took home 40% of the votes for the women's award, ranking ahead of second-placed Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal and third-placed Lauren Hemp of Manchester City.

“Both Mo and Sam have been outstanding this season, breaking records for both club and country. As well as their performances on the pitch, they are leaders and standard bearers of excellence at their clubs and respective leagues," FWA chair Carrie Brown said.

“The fact they have won by such convincing margins underlines just how impressive they have been this season which has been recognised by our members.”

Salah and Kerr will be honoured at a FWA dinner on 5 May.