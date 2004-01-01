Mohamed Salah says Man Utd make Liverpool's 'life easier'

Mohamed Salah has said Manchester United make Liverpool's 'life easier' after the Reds' 4-0 mauling of their bitter rivals at Anfield.

Liverpool were heavy favourites going into the game on Tuesday night and showed why within the opening five minutes, with Luis Diaz finishing off a slick team move. Jurgen Klopp's men then add three more before the end of a game they wholly dominated.

Speaking after the game to the Sky Sports, Salah - who has now scored five goals against Man Utd this season - said that the Red Devils make it easy for Liverpool:

"They make our life easier in the midfield and the back.

"They always try and give us the ball in one-on-one situations so they make our lives much easier, especially when we defend well - we had a clean sheet here [Anfield] and there [Old Trafford]. So they make our life easier to score.

"I think it was a top performance from us here and away also. We hope we can just carry on like this.

When asked about his two goals - his first strikes since a win over Brighton in March - Salah said:

"Like I said a few times, I've scored many goals for this club and they're going to keep coming. Sometimes I may be have bad luck but the most important thing is the team winning - that's the most important thing.

"If the team wasn't winning I would not be happy, but the team are winning.

"I wasn't worried about that [not scoring for a month]."