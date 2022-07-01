Mohamed Salah signs new Liverpool contract

Mohamed Salah has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, sensationally ending speculation over his future.

The Egyptian had entered the final 12 months of his Anfield contract but is now committed to Jurgen Klopp's side until 2025, with Liverpool holding the option to add on an additional year.

“I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone," Salah told Liverpool's official website after signing his deal. “It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”

Salah, who sits in ninth in the club's all-time scoring charts, is understood to be earning a base wage of £350,000 per week, making him Liverpool's highest earner.

On the salary, a source with knowledge of the situation told 90min: “We wanted him to stay, they wanted to stay.... so we came up, they came down - it was that simple.” It was also confirmed that Salah never had any intention of joining another Premier League club.

After joining from Roma in 2017, Salah has enjoyed an outstanding career at Anfield. He has racked up 156 goals in 254 games for Liverpool, tasting both Premier League and Champions League glory under Jurgen Klopp.

“My message [to the fans] is the players in the team want to give our best next season to try to win all the trophies," Salah added. “As usual, you stay behind us and give us a big push and I am sure we are going to win trophies again [together].”