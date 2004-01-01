Mohamed Salah talks continue to stall; Sadio Mane will not discuss new Liverpool deal

The futures of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane appear to lie away from Liverpool with neither player wanting to sign long-term contracts at the club, 90min understands.

Negotiations with Salah have been ongoing since last year, but owners Fenway Sports Group have made it clear to the Egyptian and his representatives that they will not be breaking the club's wage structure to meet his demands.

Sources have confirmed to 90min that the 29-year-old would sign a two or three-year extension, but he wants in excess of £400,000-per-week to do so - with further add-ons guaranteed to make him one of the Premier League's highest paid players.

Liverpool are standing firm in their valuation of Salah, however, who has already confirmed his intention to stay put next season - new deal or not.

It's also been suggested that Salah would also consider moving to a Premier League rival on a free transfer, which 90min understands has not gone down well with the powers that be at Anfield.

Talks with Salah are continuing but the same can't be said for teammate Mane, whose representatives were due to hold talks with Liverpool over a new deal this week.

The Reds have since been informed that the 30-year-old no longer wishes to talk terms as he has no intention of putting pen to paper.

Initially that news came as a surprise to Liverpool, but as with Salah, they are confident that they are well placed to move on without Mane while they have Jurgen Klopp in charge - the German recently inked a new contract running until 2026.

Mane's agents have told Liverpool that they want a summer move amid known interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

But although Liverpool are open to letting Mane go, 90min understands they have made it clear that it will be on their terms only - which will include demanding a fee well in excess of £40m. Without that kind of money, they will not let the Senegalese forward leave.