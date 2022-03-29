Mohamed Salah targeted with missiles after World Cup playoff loss

Egypt star Mohamed Salah was pelted with missiles by Senegal fans following his country's World Cup playoff loss on Tuesday.

The tie went to a penalty shootout after ending 1-1 on aggregate, though home supporters targeted Egypt players with several lasers throughout and the Pharaoh's were defeated on spot kicks.

Salah missed his attempt and was one of the players most severely affected by the lasers, with Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane scoring the winning penalty just as he did in the Africa Cup of Nations final in January.

Post-game, Salah was escorted off the pitch by security staff after he was approached by several pitch invaders. He was also targeted by missiles from Senegal fans as he went down the tunnel and back to the dressing room.

جماهير السنغال تقذف محمد صلاح بزجاجات المياه ويخرج في حماية الأمن pic.twitter.com/gVINqbS2fk — Kora Plus (@KoraPlusEG) March 29, 2022

Salah and Mane will return to Liverpool training ahead of their Premier League clash with Watford on Saturday lunchtime.

The Reds can put the pressure on Manchester City and go top with a win against the Hornets ahead of the Citizens' clash with Burnley later that day. Pep Guardiola's side currently hold a one-point lead over the Reds, while they are also due to meet in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 16.