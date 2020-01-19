Mohamed Salah to Be Inducted Into Madame Tussauds Waxwork Museum

​Mohamed Salah is to become the latest waxwork at Madame Tussauds after the museum announced they would honour the world-renowned footballer with his own spot in their historic collection.

Widely regarded as one of the Premier League's finest players, the Egyptian will join illustrious company alongside the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Queen Elizabeth II and Captain America, among countless others.

Having won the Champions League with ​Liverpool last season and on course to claim a maiden ​Premier League crown during the current campaign, Salah is having a pretty fine stretch in his career regardless. However, now he'll be a remembered for more than just his on the pitch exploits, as he becomes set to be a member of the illustrious Madame Tussauds collection.

Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said (via the ​Evening Standard): “We’re kicking off 2020 with this announcement which is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for football lovers around the world. As Egyptian Forward and currently both European and World Club champion with Liverpool FC, Mo Salah is a global star at the peak of his power. We know that fans will love seeing him at the home of celebrity, where he rightly belongs.”

In order to recreate his likeness for the museum, ​Salah took time out of his busy schedule to attend a sitting with Madame Tussauds artists, in which hundreds of minute measurements were made along with reference photographs to ensure they could produce the most uncanny resemblance.





“I am so excited to be working with the artists of Madame Tussauds on my first ever figure," the 27-year-old forward revealed.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham are some of the famous footballers who've already earned themselves a spot as a historic waxwork, with Madame Tussauds in London boasts more than 250 lifelike figures of the world's biggest celebrities.





Fans should keep an eye on Madame Tussauds London’s social channels over the coming months for more news on Salah's much-awaited arrival, which will come sometime this year.

