Mohamed Salah to Be Inducted Into Madame Tussauds Waxwork Museum

Mohamed Salah is to become the latest waxwork at Madame Tussauds after the museum announced they would honour the world-renowned footballer with his own spot in their historic collection.
Having won the Champions League with Liverpool last season and on course to claim a maiden Premier League crown during the current campaign, Salah is having a pretty fine stretch in his career regardless.
Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said (via the Evening Standard): “We’re kicking off 2020 with this announcement which is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for football lovers around the world. As Egyptian Forward and currently both European and World Club champion with Liverpool FC, Mo Salah is a global star at the peak of his power. We know that fans will love seeing him at the home of celebrity, where he rightly belongs.”
“I am so excited to be working with the artists of Madame Tussauds on my first ever figure," the 27-year-old forward revealed.
Source : 90min