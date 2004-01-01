Mohamed Salah to return to Liverpool training on Tuesday

Mohamed Salah will return to Liverpool training on Tuesday and wants to play in their next Premier League fixture against Thursday.

Salah's Egypt side made it to the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday and took Senegal to penalties, but it was his Reds teammate Sadio Mane who grabbed the spotlight by scoring the winning spot-kick.

As reported by The Times, Salah has told his club he wants to put the AFCON disappointment behind him and instead throw himself back into club action, with Liverpool looking to hunt down current Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The former Chelsea forward is not expected to be put through a vigorous training session upon his return. Jurgen Klopp's squad will still be in recovery mode following their 3-1 FA Cup victory over Cardiff at the weekend, so he'll be eased back in.

The club's medical staff will also need to check his physical condition, given he played 753 minutes of football in seven AFCON games - all four of Egypt's knockout stage matches went to extra time.

AFCON winner Mane is still part of Senegal's celebrations though is still hoping to be part of the squad to take on Leicester. Monday was declared a national holiday by Senegal President Macky Sall and he is due to meet the squad in Dakar on Tuesday.

Thankfully for Klopp, other players have returned from injuries recently.

Harvey Elliott appeared as a substitute and scored his first Liverpool goal in the victory over Cardiff, while Thiago also got some minutes.

Divock Origi is also back in training, while the likes of Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino have been in goalscoring form of late. New signing Luis Diaz also made his debut for Liverpool at the weekend.

