Mohamed Salah 'urged' to leave Liverpool for Barcelona

Bolton Wanderers legend and Premier League cult hero Jay-Jay Okocha has advised Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool for Barcelona if he gets the chance this summer.

Salah has been firing on all cylinders for the Reds this season despite his side's dreadful form. They sit sixth in the Premier League, with their chances of retaining the title already over thanks to the rampant form of Manchester City, yet Salah still tops the league scoring charts with 17.

He has netted 24 in all competitions and, in terms of goals per game, is on course for his best individual season since his breakthrough campaign at Anfield.

Yet despite all the evidence, Okocha believes the Egyptian is burned out and in need of the change of scenery. His solution? Join Barcelona at the first time of asking.

“If there is a chance to join Barcelona, ​​I advise Salah to go there," Okocha told ONTime Sports. “His energy has run out with Liverpool.

“The situation is now regressing in Liverpool, and Salah must leave the Premier League."

While it's not outside the realms of possibility that Salah could leave Anfield in the summer, it's difficult to imagine Barcelona being the club to make it happen, considering their pretty desperate financial situation. The club aren't exactly famed for their smart transfer business, but Salah, who turns 29 later this year, would cost well upwards of £100m.

He would represent a particularly risky signing for the Catalan club at a time when their finances are in the gutter, and given that there has been no actual indication (outside of Okocha) that Barça are interested, it all seems a bit far-fetched.

There has also been nothing to suggest that Salah will push to leave Liverpool. The Reds are in a tough spot, but the goodwill that has been built up over four years under Jurgen Klopp doesn't disappear in a cloud of smoke with one bad season.

He is tied to the club until 2023, and should have every belief that the trophies can flow again once they shake off the title hangover and their desperate injury situation eases off.

There remains one chance of silverware this season, as the Reds continue their pursuit of a seventh European Cup against RB Leipzig next month. A 2-0 win in the 'away' leg in Budapest puts them in a strong position to finish the job when the second leg - also due to take place at a neutral venue - comes around on 10 March.