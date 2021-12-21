Mohamed Salah urging Liverpool to sign attacking reinforcements

Mohamed Salah is urging Liverpool to sign some more reinforcements in attack as part of the ongoing discussions over his future at the club.

Salah's current contract will expire in the summer of 2023 and, while there is a desire from both sides to get a deal done, the Egyptian forward is known to be somewhat frustrated with the delay in negotiations.

Talks are going well as it stands, but Sky Germany state that Salah has three demands when it comes to a new contract: more money, more appreciation and more firepower in attack.

Liverpool rarely struggle in front of goal, with Salah and partner-in-crime Sadio Mane finding the back of the net for fun, but as far as out-and-out strikers go, the Reds are lacking in that department.

Diogo Jota, a winger by trade, has impressed there this season while Roberto Firmino has been out with a hamstring injury, but Salah is believed to be somewhat concerned by the absence of a pure goalscorer in attack.

This report focuses solely on Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, with Liverpool named as one of the four leading suitors of the Norwegian and, alongside Paris Saint-Germain, one of the two most 'obvious' buyers.

The belief is that Liverpool will look for a new striker in the summer and Haaland is one of several names being considered, and such ambition will likely be of interest to Salah.

Liverpool have also been linked with Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, Lille's Jonathan David and Red Bull Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi.

Amid all the rumours, manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted he is not concerned by Salah's future.

"We are in really good conversations," Klopp told Sky Sports News. "I want it to happen, but when? I couldn't care less."