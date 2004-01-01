Mohamed Salah wants to stay at Liverpool for remainder of career

Mohamed Salah has revealed he would like to stay at Liverpool for the remainder of his career, but says the decision is ultimately out of his hands.

The 29-year-old's current contract expires in 2023, and sees Salah take home around £200,000-per-week in wages - making him one of the highest paid players at the club.

90min understands that talks are ongoing between Liverpool and Salah's representatives over a new and extended deal, with the Reds looking to add their star man to a growing list of players who have signed new contracts.

Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and captain Jordan Henderson have already signed on the dotted line, and Salah has now revealed in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports that he can't see himself playing anywhere else - although the decision over whether or not he stays is not solely down to him.

"If you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football career, but I can't say much about that - it's not in my hands," Salah said. "It depends on what the club want, not on me.

"At the moment I can't see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad. It's hard, I don't want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad.

"At the moment I don't see myself playing against Liverpool but let's see what will happen in the future."

Salah has been in sensational form so far this season, and is arguably the best player in the world right now. He's scored 12 times in just 11 games in all competitions - five of those coming in just three Champions League appearances - and is the joint-highest goalscorer in the Premier League, sitting alongside Jamie Vardy on seven.

The Egyptian was in inspired form in midweek, helping Liverpool down Atletico Madrid 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano, and now his eyes set on a huge clash against bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.