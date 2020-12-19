Mohamed Salah's Advisers Considering 2021 Liverpool Exit

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah could leave Anfield as soon as 2021, with the forward’s representatives looking at options for him to move on after what will be four years with the Reds.

Salah has been a revelation at Liverpool since his 2017 transfer from Roma, taking the Premier League by storm following a disappointing previous spell at Chelsea earlier in his career, but his future at the club is becoming increasingly uncertain as his advisers consider a transfer.

Salah has already been linked with Real Madrid & Barcelona | Pool/Getty Images

The Egyptian national hero has scored 110 Liverpool goals and counting in only 173 appearances, and so far this season he has 13 goals in 13 Premier League games - putting him on course to hit the 30-goal mark for the first time since his sensational debut campaign.

But Salah still feels there is another step to take in his career if he is to realise his personal ambition of being recognised as the greatest African player of all time.

The 28-year-old himself fuelled speculation about his future when he gave a recent interview in Spain and refused to dismiss the possibility of joining Real Madrid or Barcelona at some point.

90min has been told by a source close to the situation that Salah is not actively looking to leave Liverpool, nor is he unhappy at Anfield. However, there is an acceptance he is not as close to manager Jurgen Klopp than some of the other players in the squad.

Salah is not unhappy but has other ambitions left unfulfilled | Francois Nel/Getty Images

As far as Salah’s representatives are concerned, there is potentially an opportunity to secure a transfer next summer. As hinted by his aforementioned interview in Spain, his preference in the event of leaving Liverpool would be to join Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The chance could be there, especially if Barça lose Lionel Messi as a free agent when his contract expires in June and are seeking a new attacking talisman. But it is still his representatives, rather than Salah himself, weighing up the possible options available for now.

Barça do have their eye on Salah as a possible replacement for Messi. Real are also interested, but Kylian Mbappe would be their transfer priority in 2021. Should they give up on Eden Hazard and move him on, however, there could be additional scope to pursue Salah as well.

Liverpool are considering offering Salah an extension on his existing contract that runs until the summer of 2023, but neither side are desperate for those talks to begin.

