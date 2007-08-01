Mohamed Salah's best stats & records at Liverpool

Liverpool fans were excited when Mohamed Salah first joined the club in 2017, but absolutely nobody could have predicted the tear he has been on.

The Egyptian winger has plundered goals at an outstanding rate, sending records tumbling with what feels like every kick of a ball. There are so many that it's hard to keep up with.

Let's take a look at some of his best.

1. Most goals in a single Premier League season - 32

With 32 goals, Magnificent Mohamed Salah wins the 2017/18 @premierleague Golden Boot ? pic.twitter.com/hZ6KaU1yVJ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 13, 2018

Luis Suarez (2013/14), Cristiano Ronaldo (2007/08) and Alan Shearer (1995/96) could only manage 31 goals in a Premier League season. Salah is the only man to ever hit 32.



He did that back in the 2017/18 season, in which he scored in no fewer than 24 different matches - another record in itself.



The outright record is 34, set by Shearer and Andy Cole back when the Premier League season was 42 games. Had Salah had four more matches, that record would surely have been his.

2. 1st African to score 30 Premier League goals in one season

??? K I N G M O ???@MoSalah has been named CAF African Player of the Year for the second successive year. ??? pic.twitter.com/ySmqzO4Xbq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 8, 2019

There have been some unreal Africans in the Premier League. Didier Drogba, Nwankwo Kanu, Yaya Toure, Yakubu... the list goes on.



All scored a crazy number of goals in England, but none made it to the 30-goal mark in a single season like Salah did in 2017/18.



Salah is just a handful of goals away from becoming the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history, and he'll surely get over the line next season.

3. 1st Liverpool player to score 20+ goals in 3 different years

2017/18 | 3⃣2⃣

2018/19 | 2⃣2⃣

2019/20 | 1⃣9⃣

2020/21 | 2⃣0⃣*⃣@MoSalah is the first player in our history to score 20+ in three @premierleague seasons ?⚽️ pic.twitter.com/GkvZUCW0pi — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2021

No Liverpool player had ever scored 20 goals in three Premier League seasons before Salah did it in 2020/21.



He came close to doing that one year earlier, but could 'only' manage 19 goals. I know, a tame effort really.



Salah became the first Liverpool player to hit 20+ goals in three seasons since Ian Rush in 1987 - how's that for illustrious company to keep?

4. Outscoring Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo

Salah has topped Ronaldo's stats in England | Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Ronaldo became the best player in the world at Manchester United, and he departed England with a total of 118 goals across his six years with the team.



Salah hit that tally in fewer than four seasons with Liverpool and in considerably fewer games.



If we're taking strictly Premier League goals, Ronaldo bagged 84 in his 196 games, whereas Salah needed just 133 to match that total and one more to beat it.

5. Liverpool's all-time Champions League top scorer

"Steven Gerrard is a legend for the club. It’s something I’m very proud of" ❤️@MoSalah's goal last night moved him level with Steven Gerrard as our highest scorer in the @ChampionsLeague proper ??? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 4, 2020

Salah only joined Liverpool in 2017, but he's already their all-time leading scorer in the Champions League.



Prior to the meeting with Midtjylland in December 2020, the record was held by Steven Gerrard's 21 strikes, but Salah moved up to 22 that night to make the record his own.



He got there in 39 matches - 34 fewer than Gerrard, but the fact he was a midfielder makes his record just as impressive.

6. Most Liverpool goals in first 100 Premier League games

70 - Against Bournemouth, Mohamed Salah scored his 70th goal in his 100th Premier League game for Liverpool – only Alan Shearer (79 with Blackburn) has scored more in his first 100 games for a club in the competition. Deadly. #OptaPLRefresher pic.twitter.com/4h6Tm0Zwvo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 17, 2020

Salah's 100th Premier League game for Liverpool came in March 2020, and he marked the occasion with the obligatory goal, which was his 70th in just 100 matches.



He finished clear ahead of Fernando Torres, whose 63 strikes was a club record in the Premier League before Salah rocked up to Anfield and tore it up.



Shearer made it to 79 in his first 100 games with Blackburn, but if the only man to outscore you is the leading scorer in the competition's history, then you're doing alright.



Only the legendary Roger Hunt managed more for Liverpool in the pre-Premier League era (72), and he only made it there with a brace in his 100th game.

7. One of two players to score 2 and assist 2 in a Champions League semi-final

? Two years ago today...



Mo Salah came up with TWO special goals as Liverpool beat Roma 5-2 at Anfield ??



? Highlights | 6pm | BT Sport 3 HD pic.twitter.com/BAxFfAO6q7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 24, 2020

Rivals have often accused Salah of disappearing in big games, but he is actually one of just two players to score twice and assist twice in a Champions League semi-final.



Salah managed that in a 5-2 mauling of Roma back in April 2018, tearing the Italian side apart in a devastating 60-minute showing.



One of those assists was for Roberto Firmino, who just so happens to be the other player to hit this milestone. To make this all more ridiculous, he did it in the same game, seven minutes after Salah.

