Mohammed Kudus Hoping for Unlikely Liverpool Move This Summer

Nordsjaelland striker Mohammed Kudus is hoping for a move to Liverpool this summer, after an impressive season in the Danish Superliga – although the Reds haven't made contact over a potential move.





The 19-year-old has scored nine times this season in just 21 league games, while he is also capable of playing in midfield. The Ghanian attacker has also represented his country, scoring once in his only international appearance thus far.





Such has been his impressive performances this season, a number of clubs are looking at the youngster – including Newcastle and Everton – although Calciomercato report that he favours a move to the Premier League leaders.





Liverpool have often been linked with a backup - or even a replacement - for striker Roberto Firmino, but there's no sign that Kudus is one of their targets.





The Reds are not in contact with the Danish side, so a move at this stage may perhaps be wishful thinking - particularly for a player who is still in his teens.





That being said, Nordsjaelland youth coach Laryea Kingston has been vocal about Kudus' prodigious talents and potential suitors (via Goal), saying: "At our team, Kudus is one of the important players and the head coach wants to build the team around him.





“Most of the games that he’s played, he did very well. And now most of the big European clubs are chasing him, so it’s good for him and it’s good for the country as well."





Jurgen Klopp could be in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer

Kingston was uncertain about what the future could hold for his young star, but added: “If I am in his shoes and I’m to pick between Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle, I know it’s going to be tough at Liverpool but I will choose Liverpool.





“Liverpool may already have a lot of good players at his position but so long as they want him, then they know what they want to do with him.”



