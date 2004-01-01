Moises Caicedo: Graham Potter laughs off reports of Liverpool bid

Brighton manager Graham Potter has insisted he is relaxed about the prospect of losing midfielder Moises Caicedo despite interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

Caicedo has attracted significant interest from across the Premier League and abroad and Brighton have previously knocked back enquiries, insisting they have no plans to sell the Ecuador international this summer.

Despite Brighton's defiant stance, interest in Caicedo remains and reports earlier this week claimed that Liverpool could make a £42m bid for the 20-year-old as part of their late-window search for reinforcements.

That figure was recently put to Potter, who couldn't help but laugh at the idea of Brighton selling Caicedo for that sort of money.

"In football you never know, but we are quite calm and confident," he told a press conference.

"You'd probably get his boots for that [£42m] from the chairman - maybe! £100m? They can try.

"It doesn't surprise me that people are looking at him because he is playing at a fantastic level. As soon as you do research on him you realise he is a top kid, great person, young, playing in the Premier League, has all the attributes to play at the very, very highest level."

Potter went on to stress his desire to keep Caicedo at the AMEX Stadium but conceded that it is impossible to make any guarantees.

He added: "No surprise, but we know the position he is in and we know the position the club are in, which is why we don't want to lose him.

"We don't think we will, but in football you never know. That is how it is, but we are quite calm and confident."