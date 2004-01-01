Monaco boss confirms imminent signing of Takumi Minamino

Monaco manager Philippe Clement has confirmed that Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino is on the verge of signing for the Ligue 1 side.

A deal was agreed between the two clubs on Tuesday, with Monaco seeing off competition from Leeds and Fulham to land the Japan international.

90min understands the team from the principality will pay Liverpool a fee of €15m (€12.9m) plus a further €3m (€2.6m) in add-ons.

Speaking to AFP following a friendly on Saturday, Clement confirmed that Minamino's arrival was imminent.

"I'm very happy, I've known him for a long time," he said. "He was very high on our list. Everyone here is convinced that he has the qualities to bring something to the team.

"He already has experience and has done a lot of good things at Salzburg, in a style close to ours, just like at Liverpool where there is a lot of competition. That's why this is an opportunity."

Listen now to 90min's Talking Transfers podcast, with Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Harry Symeou & Toby Cudworth. On the latest show they discuss Newcastle's decision to pull out of a deal for Hugo Ekitike and offer the latest on Arsenal's pursuit of Gabriel Jesus. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Signed from Red Bull Salzburg two-and-a-half years ago, the 27-year-old managed just 894 minutes of action in the 2021/22 campaign - although he still chipped in with ten goals and one assist in all competitions for the Reds. He was informed he could leave Anfield last week.

Although Sadio Mane has also left Liverpool for Bayern Munich, Minamino has been pushed down the pecking order by the arrivals of Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez since January.