Monterrey Coach Claims Jurgen Klopp 'Tried to Trash Him' in Heated Club World Cup Clash

​ Jurgen Klopp’s list of enemies are few and far between. According to Raphael Honigstein, the author of Klopp: Bring the Noise , Klopp’s only known enemy didn’t want to publicly air his grievances about the man because he didn’t want to be known as the only man that dislikes Jurgen.





The Liverpool manager can now add Monterrey coach Antonio Mohamed to that list.

During a recent interview with sports outlet Enganche, as quoted by the ​Liverpool Echo, Mohamed claimed Klopp had acted in an offensive manner during the Club World Cup semi-final in Doha last month.

"Klopp disrespected me, I felt he tried to trash me," Mohamed said.

"He kept asking for a yellow card saying that we were fouling Mohamed Salah, but when I did the same towards one of their players, he stuck out his tongue and made fun of me.

"When I saw him, I laughed at first and then I got a little angry and rose to his bait, then my neighbourhood came out and I lost all elegance and composure."

The game between Monterrey and ​Liverpool was a hotly contested one in Doha, both on and off the pitch. The Mexican outfit pushed the Merseysiders all the way, with a cute ​Roberto Firmino finish required in added time to spare the Reds and extra 30 minutes.

Throughout the game, both sets of coaching staff contested decisions made by the referee, leading to various long-distance gesticulations directed at each other in the heat of battle. Both Klopp and Mohamed were eventually shown a yellow card for their parts in the histrionics.

The Monterrey coach felt that the officiating of the game seemed to favour Liverpool, with a particular Joe Gomez challenge going unpunished.

During the interview, Mohamed made it quite clear that Klopp had mocked him, leading to an emotional reaction.

"If I have to tell you what I said, I cannot remember, but [if I speak] in English, I am not myself. I don't know if I reacted well or badly but it came from inside."