Most hat-tricks in a Premier League season: Where does Erling Haaland rank?

In October, a petition arguing that Erling Haaland should be banned from the Premier League on account of the fact that he is a robot attracted more than 1.8 million signatures.

The people may have spoken but no one was willing (or daring enough) to search Manchester City's goal machine for any hardware. Not only has he remained in the division, but he has continued to plunder goals with cold, remorseless efficiency.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were the latest victims in Haaland's assault on every Premier League goalscoring record available. In the space of 14 minutes either side of half-time, the 22-year-old racked up his fourth hat-trick of the season already.

Here's a look at the prolific players Haaland is rubbing shoulders with after his lastest treble.

Most Premier League hat-tricks in a single season

9. Alan Shearer (1994/95) - 3

Alan Shearer won his only Premier League title with Blackburn Rovers in 1994/95 | Getty Images/GettyImages

The only Premier League season of Alan Shearer's career which saw the fearsome striker feature in every match ended with his only title. The trio of trebles Shearer plundered in 1994/95 were not his first and nor would they be his last...

8. Ruud van Nistelrooy (2002/03) - 3

Ruud van Nistelrooy scored all but one of 150 goals for Manchester United from inside the penalty box | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Ruud van Nistelrooy scored more than 20 goals in four of his five Premier League campaigns - netting just six in an injured-hampered 2004/05. However, the Dutch poacher only bagged one Premier League title or Golden Boot. They both came during his hat-trick heavy 2002/03 season.

7. Dimitar Berbatov (2010/11) - 3

Dimitar Berbatov scored 20 Premier League goals for the only time in his career in 2010/11 | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Manchester United recorded the fewest away wins of any Premier League champions during the 2010/11 campaign. Unsurprisingly, United's - and the league's - top scorer bagged 16 of his 20-goal haul at Old Trafford, with all three of Dimitar Berbatov's hat-tricks that term coming at the Theatre of Dreams.

6. Luis Suarez (2013/14) - 3

Luis Suarez equalled the record for Premier League goals in a single season with 31 during the 2013/14 campaign | Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Luis Suarez - once he had served his ban for biting Branislav Ivanovic - was red hot throughout the 2013/14 campaign. However, the toothy Uruguayan went supernova in December, nabbing a record-breaking ten league goals that month alone. Four of those were part of a characteristic mauling against Norwich City, the second of his three hat-tricks that season.

5. Sergio Aguero (2017/18) - 3

Sergio Aguero averaged one goal every 107 Premier League minutes across his career in England | Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Sergio Aguero may have had "a lot of problems" with Pep Guardiola when the Catalan coach first arrived at Manchester City. But by Guardiola's second Premier League season, the pair had clearly found a way to work together, rubbing along well enough for Aguero to bag three hat-tricks en route to City's 100-point, title-winning campaign.

4. Sergio Agüero (2018/19) - 3

Sergio Aguero collected 12 Premier League match balls across his career | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

For the second season on the spin, Aguero ended the campaign with a winner's medal and a hat-trick of hat-tricks. After netting against Huddersfield Town, Aguero saved his trebles for the two Europa League finalists that season; Arsenal and Chelsea, equalling Shearer's record of 11 career Premier League hat-tricks - a tally he would surpass the following year.

3. Harry Kane (2016/17) - 4

Harry Kane has scored a total of eight Premier league hat-tricks, but none since 2017 | Power Sport Images/GettyImages

So much for a one-season wonder. Kane hit his hat-trick peak two years after his breakthrough campaign. Tottenham's serial record-breaker nabbed four trebles in 2016/17 and six in the calendar year of 2017 overall. No player has ever scored so many in one year.

2. Erling Haaland (2022/23) - 4

Thumbs up for Erling Haaland as he takes his tally to 25 Premier League goals for the season | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Haaland's treble against Wolves took his seasonal tally to a sickening 25 just 19 games into his Premier League career. With half a century of strikes to his name, Haaland would finish as outright or joint-top scorer in 16 of the previous 30 Premier League seasons.

1. Alan Shearer (1995/96) - 5

Alan Shearer spent one more season at Blackburn Rovers after winning the 1995 Premier League title | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

15 of Shearer's 31 goals during the 1995/96 season came in just five games as Coventry, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Bolton and Tottenham fell foul of a Shearer special.