Naby Keita considering return to Germany amid Liverpool contract standoff

Naby Keita is fielding offers from around Europe with his Liverpool contract due to expire in the summer, and as yet talks not advanced over a new deal, sources have confirmed to 90min.

Keita told Liverpool as early as last summer that he was contemplating his future amid concerns that they had not offered him a new deal at that point.

90min understands he was also concerned by missing out on a starting spot in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, despite showing some of the best form of his career at the end of last season.

Jurgen Klopp remains a big fan of the Keita and has told Liverpool's hierarchy not to rule out handing him fresh terms, but a lack of first-team guarantees remains an issue.

90min revealed in October that a number of Premier League clubs were keeping tabs on him, and it is understood that Tottenham are among those who are still considering a contract offer.

Keita has options elsewhere, with Ligue 1 sides Lyon and Monaco believed to have expressed an interest. In Italy, Milan and Inter are fans of the player, and the prospect of landing him on a free is more than tempting.

However, 90min understands that the chance to move back to RB Leipzig is a huge consideration for Keita. He remains a hugely popular figure in the Bundesliga and there are a number of sides interested, but a return to Leipzig is seen as the most likely at this point.

Keita has seen how Timo Werner's return to Leipzig has reinvigorated his career and the chance to play again with him is something the Red Bull organisation are very keen to pursue.

