Napoli vs Liverpool: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Napoli and Liverpool collide on Wednesday as Group A gets underway in the 2022/23 Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds fell at the final hurdle last season and haven't looked the same since, winning just two of their first six Premier League games this year.

Napoli, on the other hand, are unbeaten in all competitions this year and have emerged as one of Serie A's early pace-setters, with Luciano Spalletti's side seeking a deep run in Europe this season.

Here's all you need to know about this one.

Where are Napoli vs Liverpool playing?

Location: Naples, Italy

Naples, Italy Stadium: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Date: Wednesday 7 September

Wednesday 7 September Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST

20:00 BST / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST VAR: Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez (ESP)

Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez (ESP) Referee: Carlos Del Cerro Grande (ESP)

Where can you watch Napoli vs Liverpool on TV in UK, US, Canada?

UK: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Canada: DAZN

Where can you watch Napoli vs Liverpool highlights in UK, US, Canada?

UK: BT Sport YouTube channel

BT Sport YouTube channel USA: CBS Sports Golazo YouTube channel

CBS Sports Golazo YouTube channel Canada: DAZN Canada YouTube channel

Napoli vs Liverpool H2H Results

Napoli: 2 Wins

2 Wins Liverpool: 2 Wins

2 Wins Draws: 2

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Napoli: WWDDW

WWDDW Liverpool: DLWWD

Napoli team news

Winger Hirving Lozano thankfully avoided a nasty head injury in the clash with Adam Marusic that saw him stretchered off against Lazio. The Mexican will be observed closely to determine whether he is fit to play here, but it is perhaps a little early for him to feature.

Diego Demme remains out with a foot injury, but other than that, Spalletti has a full group to choose from.

Napoli predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Napoli Starting 11 (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Rui; Zielinski, Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Bench: Marfella, Sirigu, Jesus, Ostigard, Olivera, Zanoli, Ndombele, Elmas, Gaetano, Lozano, Raspadori, Simeone

Liverpool team news

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have both been left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad while they recover from injury, while captain Jordan Henderson will also miss out because of a hamstring issue.

Fabio Carvalho needs evaluating after suffering a dead leg, while Curtis Jones' recovery from an ankle problem still has some way to go, but Thiago is back in training and will be keen to see some minutes from the bench.

Calvin Ramsay, Caoimhin Kelleher and Ibrahima Konate are all unavailable through injury.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Napoli

Liverpool Starting 11 (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Arthur; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Bench: Adrian, Davies, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas, Thiago, Bajcetic, Jota, Carvalho, Jones, Clark, Chambers

Napoli vs Liverpool score prediction

Liverpool have never scored away at Napoli but they'll feel hopeful of ending that drought here as the Partenopei are still adjusting to life without Kalidou Koulibaly.

However, it's in midfield where Liverpool look weak and Napoli will be confident they can take advantage of that and get at Klopp's defence, which has looked a long way from convincing this season.

Ultimately, these two might have to share the spoils.

Prediction: Napoli 1-1 Liverpool