Nat Phillips joins Bournemouth on loan

Bournemouth have completed the loan signing of central defender Nat Phillips from Liverpool until the end of the season.

The centre-back has made just three appearances for the Reds this season and will now seek more regular minutes in a Bournemouth team who are chasing promotion back to the Premier League.

A Liverpool club statement on the move read:

"Nathaniel Phillips has joined AFC Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season.

"The centre-back, who signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool last summer, will spend the remainder of the current campaign with the Championship side after the deal was completed on deadline day.

"It’s the second loan spell of Phillips’ career so far having spent time with VfB Stuttgart in 2019-20, where he helped the German side gain promotion to the Bundesliga.

Another one through the door ?



Welcome, Nat Phillips ? pic.twitter.com/J2exka0KE9 — AFC Bournemouth ? (@afcbournemouth) January 31, 2022

"To date, the 24-year-old has made 24 appearances for the Reds, including three so far this term.

"Phillips was instrumental in helping Liverpool secure Champions League football last season, making 20 runouts after establishing himself in Jürgen Klopp’s side and featuring in a 10-game unbeaten run to seal third place in the table."

Phillips remains under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2025.