Neco Williams Explains How He Challenges Trent Alexander-Arnold in Training

Neco Williams has insisted that he does his best to press for a place in Liverpool's first team ahead of fellow academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold.





The 19-year-old made his senior Liverpool debut back in October when the Reds defeated Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on penalties, but unfortunately for Williams, he had to endure a long wait until football's post-lockdown restart for his Premier League debut as a substitute against Crystal Palace at the end of June.





However much Williams may be aiming to displace him, Alexander-Arnold is the Reds' unquestioned number one – and the Welsh youngster has told the club's website that he's doing his best to learn from the breakout starlet.





Liverpool FC v Aston Villa - Premier League

"In training now as I’m playing I’m watching him, I’m taking things in and taking stuff that he does into my game,” Williams said.





“In training now I’m pushing. I’m pushing him and he’s pushing me and it’s nice to have a little battle because I’m trying to fight for a place and so are all the other lads, so there’s nothing stopping us from trying to perform and putting in the hard work in training to fight for a place.”





Liverpool FC Training Session

Williams has followed up his first league appearance with two more brief cameos from the bench, but insisted he is ready for more minutes on the pitch.





“I just need to keep doing what I’m doing in training: keep improving, keep working hard, believe in myself and keep getting the minutes in. Because if I’m doing that then for sure, the boss will hopefully give me some game time and I’ll show to everyone what I can do and what I’m capable of doing.”





Neco Williams and Curtis Jones embrace during the Carabao Cup round of 16 tie against Arsenal

The Wrexham-born full-back has been at the club from the age of six and is part of an exciting group of young players coming through the ranks at Anfield, which includes Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott – both of whom signed new deals this summer.





"Hopefully if we keep showing what we are capable of doing and keep improving every day then the boss will have no choice but to give us a bit of game time, and we’ll prove to everyone that we are capable of playing and prove to everyone that they can trust the young lads," added the youngster.



