Neco Williams Hails 'Special Night' for Liverpool Youngsters Who've Played Together Since Aged 7

​Liverpool youngster Neco Williams has labelled Tuesday's 1-0 win over Shrewsbury in the FA Cup a 'special night', while he has also opened up on playing with a number of teammates that featured in the game since he was seven years old.

Although the young Reds dominated for much of the evening, Shrewsbury's Shaun Whalley thought he had given his side the lead when he tapped in, but the goal was eventually ruled out for offside.

The hosts later took the lead through a Ro-Shaun Williams own goal, Reds right-back Williams playing a long searching pass which was inadvertently turned in by the League One defender.

We're into the #EmiratesFACup fifth round 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 4, 2020

Speaking after the game, 18-year-old Williams described the replay win as 'unbelievable,' while he also opened up on the fact that he has played with a number of players that featured in the game since he was very young, making it even more special.

“It was just unbelievable. I think it was a night that we’ll remember for a long time, especially the debutants. I thought the whole team dug in and we kept on going until the final whistle," the defender told ​Liverpool's official website.

“I thought the crowd were excellent, they were there from the first whistle to the final whistle. It was a special night for the whole team. I’ve known some of the lads out there since I was about seven years old so you go through all the stages and to play a first-team game at Anfield with the crowd, and to get through to the next round, is just a special night for a lot of us.”

Williams was also keen to praise the mentality of both the youngsters and the senior players at ​Liverpool, insisting that no matter the circumstances, the players will always give their best.





"I think whatever team Liverpool puts out we’ll give everything we’ve got and leave everything on that pitch.

“That’s what we’ve been doing this season, as you can tell from the league, and from when the young lads have stepped in and got results against the likes of ​Everton, Arsenal and obviously today.”

After Tuesday night's win, the Anfield side will now ​travel to take on Chelsea in the fifth round of the competition.