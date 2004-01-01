Neco Williams says representing Wales at Euro 2020 is a 'dream come true'

Wales defender Neco Williams has described the immense pride he'll have in representing his country at Euro 2020.

The Liverpool youngster is one of a select group of individuals to have been pinpointed by 90min as the best young players to watch out for at this summer's tournament as part of the Our 21 series.

Williams failed to make an appearance during Rob Page's side's first outing of the competition as they battled back to earn themselves a credible draw against Switzerland on Saturday, though he says it'll be a massive honour to represent his country at a major international tournament if he is selected during their time in the competition.

"If I do play it's going to be a huge honour because the last time I watched Wales in the Euros I was in school watching it in a big hall, so to be able to kind of fulfil that dream and to play in the Euros in one of the biggest competitions in the world it's going to be kind of like a dream come true," he told reporters (via Sky Sports).

Page's men will be desperate to avoid the lottery of finishing as one of the best third-place finishers in their group as they look to qualify for the knockout rounds, meaning a win from one of their next two Euro 2020 outings is crucial.

Neco Williams could make his major international tournament debut this Wednesday | Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

The Dragons' best chance of picking up three points is expected to come from their next game against Turkey, with Roberto Mancini's impressive-looking Italy side to come in their final group outing.

Wales' draw with Switzerland saw Page move away from the wing-back formation he's adopted for much of his time at the helm - meaning Williams dropped to the bench - though he could revert to a back three against Turkey on Wednesday and bring the Liverpool man back into the side.