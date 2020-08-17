Neco Williams Signs New Long-Term Deal With Liverpool

Liverpool have announced that teenager Neco Williams has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with the club.

The 19-year-old was one of a number of youngsters to make his first-team bow for the Reds in the Carabao Cup during the 2019/20 season, and he went on to feature 11 times in all competitions for the senior side.

The Wrexham-born right back, who joined Liverpool aged six, even collected a Premier League winner's medal, having featured in six Premier League matches for the Reds during their title-winning campaign.

Neco Williams has signed a new long-term contract



The 19-year-old commits his future to the champions

Speaking to the Liverpool club website following the extension of his Anfield stay, Williams said: "It feels amazing. At the minute for me, I think there is no better place to learn and to become a better player than being here and working with the lads.

“For me personally, especially learning off Trent and Robbo every day, getting their advice, seeing what they say, it’s only going to make me a better player and I feel it.

“I take it day by day and I am maturing in my game, I am developing as a player and, like I said, I don’t think there is a better place for me to work and keep going at it than here.

“Last season was my breakout season, but I think the more games I play now, the more I train, I feel I am becoming a better player.

“I am learning massively – there is no better place to be at the moment.”

Though he featured on both flanks in 2019/20, Williams will likely serve primarily as the understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2020/21, following the arrival of left back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos.

Delighted to have signed a long-term contract at Liverpool, looking forward to the future at this club, thankful for all my team mates, family, and all the coaching staff

Williams follows on from fellow young stars Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, who also both signed new deals at Anfield this summer.