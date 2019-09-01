New Images of Liverpool 2020/21 Checkerboard Third Kit Leaked

Fresh images of Liverpool's 2020/2021 third kit have been released ahead of its release, with the strip featuring a Croatia-inspired design.

This season has already produced a strong vintage of alternate jerseys and the Reds' offering is also pretty out there.

Images of the latest addition to the pantheon of Liverpool shirts comes courtesy of Footy Headlines.

⚫? LEAKED: Liverpool 20-21 Third Kit - Official Pictures: https://t.co/4Bht7ZpYT6 — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) September 9, 2020

Incorporating a checkerboard design which stretches all the way along the front and back, the jersey can double up as a chess board. Perfect for when you need something to do during those long train journeys to away days... if we even get any away days next season. (Chess pieces sold separately by the way).

The shirt also includes some classy red accents under the arm which contrast strikingly against the black and grey background. The same shade of crimson is deployed for the monochrome badge and trademark Nike swoosh.

We like the white v-neck collar as well. The addition of a fourth colour ties together the ensemble nicely.

As pointed out on Twitter, the design has a distinctly Croatian vibe - perhaps to compensate for the loss of Dejan Lovren.

As a Croatian I find this funny ? New Liverpool third kit vs new Croatia away kit. Ok ??‍♀️??? pic.twitter.com/pEpWl9dRHb — Ivana ♡ (@ivanaa90) September 5, 2020

As for the shorts, Liverpool have shunned the checkerboard design, instead opting for a simple black colour scheme with those same monochrome red features. The checkerboard does return on the socks however, which are finished off by a few more splashes of red.

Like all of Nike's third kits released this season, the imminent release of Liverpool's alternate jersey will coincide with the launch of a special-edition Air Max. It is not yet known which sneaker model will be chosen but trainer addicts will be awaiting that announcement with baited breath.

The unveiling of the Reds' third kit means that Liverpool's lineup of jerseys for the 2020/2021 campaign is now complete. Supporters will get their first chance to see their new home strip in action during their side's Premier League curtain raiser against Leeds on Saturday.