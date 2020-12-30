Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool - Player ratings as Magpies earn well-deserved point

Newcastle United ended the year with a hard-earned point, holding champions Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at St James' Park.

It was an even first half as Newcastle defended well and Liverpool struggled with their final ball to see the teams go in goalless after 45 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp's side pushed for a winner in the second half, and Salah saw another chance go wide while Newcastle cleared an effort off the line before Sadio Mane could get to tap it in. Liverpool struggled to conjure up any more clear cut chances before the full time whistle, and Steve Bruce's side stayed strong and took a deserved point into 2021.

NEWCASTLE

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Karl Darlow (GK) - 8/10 - Two big saves in the first half from Salah and Firmino. Made another big save late on to stop a late winner.



Ciaran Clark (CB) - 7/10 - Made big headed clearances throughout the night and controlled the back line well, helping Ritchie deal with Salah.



Fabian Schar (CB) - 7/10 - Dealt with the Liverpool attack well all night and made a stunning goalline clearance to keep it 0-0 with ten minutes left.



Federico Fernandez (CB) - 8/10 - A top performance from the skipper, who made more tackles throughout than anyone else on the pitch.



DeAndre Yedlin (RWB) - 7/10 - Was dangerous going forward with his pace and dealt with the threat of Robertson and Mane excellently.



Matt Ritchie (LWB) - 6/10 - Did well defensively for the most part. Could have released Wilson earlier a few times, but never looked up properly.

2. Midfielders

Newcastle defended brilliantly all night | Pool/Getty Images

Jacob Murphy (RM) - 6/10 - Great, energetic display for 65 minutes before he was substituted. Defensively sound and always looked to get forward when he got the chance.



Matty Longstaff (CM) - 5/10 - Struggled to make an impact but kept the shape well alongside Hayden and had Henderson quiet.



Isaac Hayden (CM) - 6/10 - Strong game defensivelym filling in gaps with his energy, but got a fifth booking so will miss Newcastle's next game.



Joelinton (LM) - 6/10 - Worked tirelessly to help defend but was also a willing runner to support Wilson in attack too. Did sum up the entirety of 2020 with an overhead kick attempt that...well, check it out on Twitter later.

3. Forward

Wilson started up front on his own | Pool/Getty Images

Callum Wilson (ST) - 7/10 - Wilson started up front on his own and caused Liverpool's back line plenty of problems with his constant running in behind. A top performance, only lacking a goal.

4. Substitutes

Miguel Almiron - 5/10 - Did his defensive duties well but never really got the chance to effect the game at the other end of the pitch.



Jamal Lewis (LWB) - N/A

LIVERPOOL

5. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Fabinho had a tough night | Pool/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - 6/10 - Had just one save to make throughout and should be happy with his clean sheet.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 5/10 - Struggled to get into the game going forward but was good defensively. Pretty average game by his standards.



Fabinho (CB) - 5/10 - Struggled with the physicality and pace of Wilson throughout the opening hour and was booked for cynically stopping a counter attack.



Nathaniel Phillips (CB) - 6/10 - Swept up well at the back and was dominant aerially, winning more aerial duels than anyone on the pitch. Booked for wiping out Joelinton.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - 6/10 - Tried hard as usual down the left and got forward plenty, but his stunning final ball was lacking on the night.

6. Midfielders

The skipper had a quiet night | Pool/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson (DM) - 5/10 - The skipper struggled to influence the game in his usual way, with not enough passes of intent.



James Milner (CM) - 5/10 - Solid defensively but had trouble doing anything of note going forward. Replaced with 15 minutes remaining as Liverpool pushed for a goal.



Curtis Jones (CM) - 5/10 - Probably his quietest game of the season. Could be forgiven for forgetting he played. Subbed on 66 mins.

7. Forwards

Mane was lively all night | Pool/Getty Images

Sadio Mane (LW) - 6/10 - The brightest Liverpool attacker on the night, but it just never quite went his way with the final ball.



Mohamed Salah (RW) - 5/10 - Very quiet first half but missed a big one on one. Missed an even better chance in the second half too.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - 5/10 - Missed a big chance in the first half with a header and never quite got his passing game going in the second as Liverpool failed to unlock the Magpies.

8. Substitutes

Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 5/10 - Came on with 25 minutes to play and was as effective as the man he replaced. Made zero impact.



Thiago (CM) - N/A



Xherdan Shaqiri (RW) - N/A