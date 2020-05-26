Newcastle Contact Xherdan Shaqiri's Representatives With View to Summer Transfer for Liverpool Man

Newcastle have approached the representatives of Xherdan Shaqiri, enquiring about the possibility of bringing the Liverpool forward to St James' Park this summer.

Shaqiri has largely been used as a squad player at Liverpool this season, having failed to cement a place in the starting XI ahead of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino, and looks set to move away from the Reds in a bid for more game time.

Shaqiri has been linked with a number of clubs, Galatasaray being the latest to register their interest, but the Daily Mail claim that Newcastle look set to make a move for the 28-year-old should their Saudi-backed takeover go ahead.

Liverpool are willing to let Shaqiri leave for the right offer, and the player himself is said to be interested in the move should the takeover be completed. Initial contact has been made, but the discussions are yet to reach any kind of formal advance.

Newcastle have sounded out Xherdhan Shaqiri’s representatives about a move this summer. Liverpool will not stand in his way if the initial talks firm up. Shaqiri would be interested, providing takeover goes through ? — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) May 26, 2020

The proposed takeover, set to be finalised for a fee of around £300m, has suddenly seen Newcastle linked with just about every player in the game today, including Real Madrid outcast James Rodriguez.

The interest in Shaqiri, however, is deemed much more realistic, with the Switzerland international having made just 10 appearances in all competitions this season and seeking an exit from Merseyside.

Despite his lack of an impact this campaign, Shaqiri has proved useful for Liverpool since signing from Stoke in 2017. He's popped up with a number of important goals, including a brace against Manchester United in his debut season.

His signing would provide some much needed firepower in attack for Steve Bruce's Newcastle side, who have scored just 25 Premier League goals all season, joint bottom with relegation-bound Norwich.

Shaqiri, a Champions League and (probably) soon-to-be Premier League winner, would provide support for the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Newcastle's club-record signing Joelinton, who has struggled to find his feet in his debut season due in part to a lack of support in attack.

However, Newcastle are still awaiting the Saudi takeover to be completed, meaning any potential move for Shaqiri still remains to be seen. It was revealed on Tuesday night that a deal could be in 'serious doubt' after the World Trade Organisation ruled the Saudis were behind a pirate satellite TV and streaming service.