Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is set to join Newcastle on a short-term deal, 90min can confirm.

Newcastle allowed Martin Dubravka to join Manchester United on loan during the summer, leaving Karl Darlow to act as cover for new number one Nick Pope. But Darlow is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury.

With 30-year-old Mark Gillespie the only other goalkeeper on the books at St James' Park, Newcastle began scouring the free agent market for emergency signings and sources have confirmed to 90min that they have settled on Karius.

Talks have been held with the former Liverpool man and an agreement over a short-term contract has been reached, with Newcastle confident of finalising his signing on Friday.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth bring you a brand new episode of Talking Transfers. The team discuss the fallout from the summer transfer window, Gavi's contract situation at Barcelona, Chelsea's midfield issues, Antony's suitability at Man Utd and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Karius would then be on the bench for Newcastle on Sunday when they travel to London to face West Ham, with Premier League Player of the Month nominee Pope starting between the sticks.

29-year-old Karius left Liverpool this summer after six years on the books. He made 49 appearances for the Reds but is largely remembered just for one - his error-laden performance in the 2017/18 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

He did not play for Liverpool again following that game, instead spending time out on loan with Union Berlin and Besiktas before spending the entire 2021/22 campaign on the sidelines at Anfield, with Karius' last competitive appearance coming back in February 2021.