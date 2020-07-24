Newcastle vs Liverpool Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Premier League champions Liverpool bring their exceptional season to an end when they travel to Newcastle on the final day of the season.





The Reds finally got their hands on the long-desired trophy on Wednesday, lifting it after a thrilling 5-3 win over Chelsea. Should they pick up their 32nd victory of their campaign on Sunday afternoon, they'll finish just a point shy of a clean 100.





Liverpool finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy on Wednesday after their 5-3 victory over Chelsea

As for the hosts, they've had a steady year under Steve Bruce's management, and a set of three points would be a huge source of encouragement for the Englishman, as he looks to take the club even higher up the table during their 2020/21 season.





Where to Watch





When is Kick Off? Sunday 26 July

What Time is Kick Off? 16:00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? St James Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 2 (UK), Fubo TV (USA)

Referee? Anthony Taylor





Team News





The Magpies have experienced an injury crisis at the back, with five of their six centre-backs all injured at the moment. Fabian Schär (shoulder), Jamaal Lascelles (ankle), Ciaran Clark (ankle) and Florian Lejeune (thigh) are all out, while Emil Krafth is a major doubt, and will have his ankle issue reassessed before the game.





Bruce will be hopeful that both Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff can overcome their respective thigh problems in time for Sunday, and has already hinted that several youngsters will get their chance as a result of their lengthy list of casualties, with 20-year-old Kell Watts in the frame for a first Premier League appearance.





SB on Kell Watts:



"There's a possibility [he could make his debut]. He hasn't played for something like five months so it'd be a big ask. He was out on loan and did very well and we're pleased with his progress." pic.twitter.com/NVrAMcSAGp — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 24, 2020

As for the visitors, they only have two players sidelined for the trip to Tyneside, with FWA Player of the Year Jordan Henderson (knee) and defender Joël Matip (ankle) both set to miss the encounter.





Jürgen Klopp may look to give some of his first-choice players a rest on Sunday, and could possibly hand out starts to his youngsters as a result, including both Curtis Jones and Neco Williams.





Predicted Lineups





Newcastle: Dúbravka; Manquillo, Watts, Fernández, Rose; Saint-Maximin, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Lazaro; Almirón; Gayle.





Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Keïta, Fabinho, Jones; Shaqiri, Origi, Minamino.





Recent Form





The hosts are in a slump at the moment, having failed to win any of their last five games. A goalless draw at Brighton on Monday marked their first clean sheet in eight games, and it could be another difficult afternoon for their backline against their opponents' potent attack.





As for Liverpool, their form has been patchy since the league's restart - not that it mattered, having been so far ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Yet their 5-3 victory over Chelsea in midweek demonstrated that their players remain hungry and determined to continue winning their remaining games.





Liverpool will be motivated enough to rack up another win on Sunday

Here's how both sides have fared in their last five fixtures.





Newcastle



Brighton 0-0 Newcastle (20/7)

Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham (15/7)

Watford 2-1 Newcastle (11/7)

Man City 5-0 Newcastle (8/7)

Newcastle 2-2 West Ham (5/7)





Liverpool



Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea (23/7)

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool (15/7)

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley (11/7)

Brighton 1-3 Liverpool (8/7)

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa (5/7)





Prediction





With neither side in desperate need of the three points, it's hard to give an exact prediction for this game.





But given the potential history that could be made with a victory on Sunday, the Reds will be expected to maintain their intensity and focus for this fixture, especially if Klopp gives his youngsters and fringe players a chance to shine and impress ahead of the 2020/21 season.





Liverpool will have a chance to make history on Sunday when it squares off with Newcastle.



A win would match the record for the most wins by any club in English top flight history. pic.twitter.com/W4k8HunU1D — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 22, 2020

With Newcastle also struggling with defensive injuries at the moment, it's likely that they'll struggle to keep out their opponents, who will look to finish off their memorable campaign on a strong display.





Prediction: Newcastle 1-3 Liverpool



