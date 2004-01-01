Newcastle vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Liverpool can put the pressure on title rivals Manchester City with a win at Newcastle in Saturday's early Premier League kick-off.

The Reds could move two points clear at the top ahead of City's trip to Leeds later in the day.

However, standing between themselves and a place at the summit (at least for a few hours) is a Newcastle side that have turned their own season completely on its head.

The Magpies were mired in a relegation battle even after the January transfer window slammed shut, but Eddie Howe has since guided them away from danger and into the Premier League's top half - only Saturday's visitors have taken more points than themselves in 2022.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of this one...

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Saturday 30 April, 12:30 (BST)

Where is the match being played? St James' Park

TV channel/live stream? BT Sport 1 (UK), Universo (US)

Highlights? BT Sport YouTube, BBC Match of the Day (UK)

Referee? Andre Marriner

VAR? Mike Dean

Newcastle team news

Newcastle's recent good form is made even more impressive by the fact that they have managed it with a string of high-profile absentees.

Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden will definitely miss out again here, while Ryan Fraser is nearing full fitness but this one likely comes too soon.

Joelinton was forced to withdraw against Norwich, but all the signs suggest he is ready to return.

Liverpool team news

Despite their heavy fixture load, Jurgen Klopp's side have managed to remain remarkably healthy.

Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas are doubtful to be included here as they recover from illness, while Roberto Firmino still has a foot problem.

Apart from that, the Reds are good to go, though Klopp is likely to rotate his charges ahead of Tuesday's trip to Villarreal.

Newcastle vs Liverpool score prediction

Newcastle's rise in 2022 has been seriously impressive and Howe has worked his way into Manager of the Year contention as a result.

A top-half finish is well in their sights now and a scalp against Liverpool would set up what could be a blockbuster summer nicely.

But despite commitments elsewhere, Liverpool are desperate to win the Premier League in front of fans - having had to lift the trophy behind closed doors in 2020. Klopp will certainly bring in some fresher legs for this one but don't expect them to roll over.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool