Nigel Pearson Reveals Jurgen Klopp's 'Gracious' Reaction Following Liverpool's Loss at Watford

Watford manager Nigel Pearson spoke of the 'gracious' way in which Jurgen Klopp dealt with Liverpool's 3-0 defeat at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Klopp's side came into the game on the back of 18 successive Premier League wins and had gone 44 matches unbeaten prior to the weekend.

Watford produced their best performance of a difficult season to stun the European champions, with summer signing Ismaila Sarr running rampant against a lethargic Liverpool side, scoring a brace and assisting the other.

In an unusual move, Klopp went over the Hornets' bench before the game ended to congratulate and speak to the ​Watford backroom staff. Speaking to Sky Sports, Nigel Pearson spoke of his admiration for the German manager.

"Well, look, he was very, very gracious. I think there’s a lesson for everybody," he said. "When you’re in the sort of position that they’re in, I think he showed a lot of dignity, I think he showed a lot of humility and he just congratulated us.

"Fair play to him for doing that. Let’s be honest, they are an incredible team and he’s done an amazing job there. It doesn’t matter what exactly it is that’s said, I think what is more important is that somebody in his position is able to show respect to his peers.

"He comes out of yesterday, I think, with an awful lot of positives and so do his players by the way, who were very gracious in defeat as well."

It's no surprise to hear the admiration that Pearson has for the Liverpool boss - Klopp's character has been well documented this season. Just 10 days ago, Klopp was revealed to have penned a heartwarming letter to a young Manchester United fan who had written to him.

Nevertheless, he won't have been happy with his side's performance against Watford.