Nike Drop Limited Edition Liverpool Training Jerseys in Latest HARD Collaboration

Nike have announced their latest collaboration with London-based designer HARD, releasing a limited run of special edition Liverpool training jerseys.

The Reds turned to Nike to produce their kits and training gear after their deal with Under Armour expired in the summer and it's something they haven't looked back from.

As well as the obvious commercial benefits of teaming up with one of the biggest players in the game, the sportswear giant have produced some stunning apparel. Liverpool's Nike home and away kits have sold in record-breaking numbers since they hit the shelves, as have various club branded garments - ranging from replica training gear to streetwear.

Now, they have once again teamed up with HARD, who has captured the attention through the bespoke designs on his 'Hard in the Paint' Instagram page, to come up with something truly special.

The artist has brought his unique, hand-printed designs to the club's training kit, creating a limited run of jerseys like nothing you will find anywhere else in the world.

HARD is renowned for crafting 'wearable art' and has collaborated with Nike By You on a number of projects. He knows what the shirt means - he had designs on a professional career in football before injuries got in the way.

He has since turned to art and fashion, channeling his creativity into something unique. He has featured on BBC's MOTDx, as his hand-painted takes on Spurs, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have all garnered acclaim.

His one-off run of Liverpool jerseys are just that. Once they're gone, they're gone, and they are only available at the Nike By You studio in NikeTown, London. If you want to get your hands on one then you will have to move like Mohamed Salah chasing a loose ball as he bears down on goal.