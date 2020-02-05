 
Nike Reveal Key Feature About Liverpool's Kits for Next Season

​Nike have revealed that they are ditching templates when it comes to kits, giving Liverpool fans hope that next season's designs will be unique.

American company New Balance have been making the Reds' kits since 2015, but it was announced earlier this season that Nike will take over in 2020/21.

The manufacturer's senior director, Heidi Burgett, has told fans that next season's kits will not feature templates.

Her comments came in response to a ​Liverpool supporter on ​Twitter, who questioned why the Nigeria kits that Nike make are so distinctive from the shirts they create for other teams.

Twitter user Liverpool Offside tweeted: “I don’t know how Nigeria keep getting kits that are a billion times better than the rest of Nike’s templated bull**** but here’s hoping whoever’s doing it for them is in charge of Liverpool’s 20-21 kit.”

Replying directly to this, Burgett tweeted: “We’re ditching the templates. For the 2020 kits, Nike designers had 65 chassis options available to them across varying necklines, sleeves, cuffs, badge placement, etc. From hand-drawn prints to custom fonts, each team’s look will be its own.”

There had been some fears among the Anfield faithful that Nike would follow templates in a similar manner to the ​Manchester City kits they have manufactured in the past, but that now seems unlikely.

Liverpool announced that Nike would become their new kit manufacturer in January in a deal worth a reported $39.5 million per year.

The news came after the European champions won a high court dispute with current manufacturers New Balance in October.


New Balance had alleged that the Reds were not honouring their $52.6 million-a-year deal, which expires in May, but the courts found in the club's favour.


Liverpool are now on their winter break, before they resume their quest to win a first Premier League title since 1990 with a trip to ​Norwich.


Source : 90min

